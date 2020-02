SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s Winter Carnival raised more than $150,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

The organization says this was the largest fundraising event in its history.

If you weren’t able to make it to the Winter Carnival this year, the Boys and Girls Clubs are hosting another fundraiser on Saturday during the third leg in the Fat Bike Series Race at Tuthill.