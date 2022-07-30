A Mega Millions playslip is on display at a store in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania., (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DES MOINES, IA (Associated Press) – Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery officials say there is one winning ticket that was purchased in Illinois.

The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winner opt for the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.