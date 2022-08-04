SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge.

It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.

This is the third year of the one-hundred-mile day fitness challenge, this is to help the community become more active.

“This year we had tons of great submissions, we have thousands of people that participated in the challenge,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

“We heard it through our daughter that works for the city, in the first place. Being I always walk when I finally got a Fitbit phone that had miles that kind of encouraged me more,” Marilyn Kerssen said.

“A couple people who rose to the top, two that we have prizes to today one-woman chronic migraines and taking a few steps at a time a few miles at a time now she’s dealing with her migraines through her physical health through walking,” TenHaken said.

“You got to start somewhere and if it takes starting two steps like I did then you start with two steps. You move up a couple steps a day just do what you can but push yourself a little bit try to push a little you know you can do what you can. Every day you need to increase some,” Kristen Phipps said.

“Another lady just tackled this thing head on she’s doing triathlons now, spartan races, tough mudders all as a result of this challenge of encouraging our residents to get out, get moving and get active,” TenHaken said.

“Mentally I can tell my mind is not as clear during the day I’m not as focused during the day when I haven’t exercised in the morning. People have different lifestyles, but if you know you can get away during lunch hour, take a break, go for a walk or even after just you know how to decompress,” Brenda Girouard said.

No matter their personal story, all of the participants we spoke with say the mayor’s challenge helped not only their physical health, but their mental health as well.

