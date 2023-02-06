WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — Nothing was stolen after an unsuccessful burglary attempt over the weekend.

Law enforcement said that on February 4th they were called to Winner Family Drug, a building separate from the Winner Regional Health campus, for an attempted robbery. No medication or money was stolen but there was minor property damage to a window.

Police said that patient care was not affected by the incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the attempted burglary and ask anyone with information to call police at 605-842-3324.