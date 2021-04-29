Winner in Chase the Ace fundraiser after jackpot reaches over $1.8 million

FAULKTON, S.D. (KELO) – A game of chase the ace has come to a close in Faulkton. As we told you last week, the game has been going on for months and reached a jackpot over $1.8 million.

Members of the Faulkton Area Foundation, who organized the fundraiser, say they ended up selling 168,000 tickets, making that $838,000 in ticket sales for this week’s drawing. There were 13 cards left in the game, and the first name they drew picked the correct card.

Related Content Chase the Ace jackpot could reach $1.5 million in Faulkton

Lonnie Schlotte who lives in the Watertown area was the winner and will now split the money with the foundation.

“Our community foundation gets half of that $1.87 million and pretty cool that we will get to invest that money now and that will go to work for us and we will use those earnings to give away grants in our area for local non-profit, charitable type purposes,” president of the Faulkton Area Foundation, Troy Hadrick said.

Hadrick also credits the work of all the volunteers who helped make the fundraiser happen.