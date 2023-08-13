WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — A man and woman from Winner have now pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking and child porn charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota says 65-year-old Richard Alan Kucera and 36-year-old Ivy Rose Heron have been indicted on two counts of Sex Trafficking of a child. Kucera was also indicted for two counts of production of child porn.

They faced judges earlier this month and both pleaded not guilty. Court documents say between 2020 and 2021, Richard Alan Kucera and Ivy Rose Heron forced a child into a commercial sex act.

Authorities also say Kucera took pictures of a child engaging in sexual acts to distribute the photos. If convicted, they could face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.