Winner claims $1M prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa man who bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million claimed his prize Monday.

Shane Saxen told Iowa Lottery officials he usually doesn’t buy a ticket until the jackpot’s really high. But this time he decided, “Why not? I’ll get one.” The ticket he bought at a Brew convenience store matched five of the numbers drawn Saturday but missed the Powerball number.

The 31-year-old lives in Correctionville and works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. He says he plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement.

