Winner car dealership donating car raffle to Burke community

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — One local dealership is showing their support to benefit the victims of the Burke community. 

Frontier Motors is donating a brand new Chevy Cruze, with all proceeds going to the Burke Area Disaster Relief. The Winner Rotary Club will be holding a raffle to give the car away. 

Raffle tickets go on sale starting this week. 

The tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at multiple locations in Winner and surrounding areas.

KELOLAND News has two reporters in Burke Tuesday, two weeks after a tornado and storms caused major damage. Look for stories from Sarah McDonald and KELOLAND. com Reporter Michael Geheren.

Posted by Frontier Motors on Monday, August 19, 2019
  • Kevin Kjergaard / KELOLAND News.
  • Kevin Kjegaard / KELOLAND News.
  • Kevin Kjergaard / KELOLAND News.
  • Kevin Kjergaard / KELOLAND News.
  • Kevin Kjergaard / KELOLAND News. Sheriff blocking entry into Burke.
  • Damage in Burke.
  • Damage in Burke.
  • Damage in Burke.
  • Damage in Burke.
  • Damage in Burke.
  • Damage in Burke. Courtesy: Jason Witt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

