Winner car dealership donating car raffle to Burke community

WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — One local dealership is showing their support to benefit the victims of the Burke community.

Frontier Motors is donating a brand new Chevy Cruze, with all proceeds going to the Burke Area Disaster Relief. The Winner Rotary Club will be holding a raffle to give the car away.

Raffle tickets go on sale starting this week.

The tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at multiple locations in Winner and surrounding areas.

KELOLAND News has two reporters in Burke Tuesday, two weeks after a tornado and storms caused major damage. Look for stories from Sarah McDonald and KELOLAND. com Reporter Michael Geheren.