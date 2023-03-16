SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another winter storm is forecast to move across parts of South Dakota Thursday.

Rain, freezing rain, and blowing snow are all showing up on the radar early this morning in KELOLAND.

Rain is changing to snow in Sioux Falls as we get into the 8 a.m. hour.

Strong winds, up to 50mph, will develop this afternoon in southeastern KELOLAND. This will lead to blowing snow and near-blizzard conditions in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

This will make for difficult traveling conditions.

Weather alerts are in place for portions of eastern South Dakota and will last through Friday morning. These are posted mainly for the blowing snow issues.

This system will be fast-moving, so by Friday afternoon, it should be moving out. Strong winds however will stick around into the weekend.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

There is a drastic cutoff from Valentine up to Huron and Sisseton. North of that line there will be minimal amounts of new snow. South of that line, including Sioux Falls, will see heavier snow with totals nearing 2-4 inches.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Drivers in eastern KELOLAND can expect to encounter scattered ice and snow this morning. As the wind picks up, blowing snow will impact driving conditions, especially on rural roads.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday morning, reminding drivers to slow down as freezing precipitation begins.

SD 511 as of 8:25 a.m.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

As of 6 a.m., there were more than 50 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline including Alcester-Hudson School District, Arlington School District, Brandon Valley School District, Bridgewater-Emery School District, Brookings School District, Corsica-Stickney School District, DeSmet School District, Dell Rapids School District, Deuel School District, Elkton School District, Flandreau School District, Food to You The Mobile Food Pantry, Hanson School District, Irene-Wakonda Schools, Lake Benton School District, Lake Preston Schools, Marion Schools, Marshall Schools, Oldham-Ramona Schools, Parker Schools, Plankinton School District, Rutland School District, Tiospa Zina Tribal School, Hartford schools and Yankton Schools.

SDSU will be closed Thursday due to this winter storm. Only essential employees will report for work today. According to the school’s website, SDSU plans to return to open status Friday morning.

