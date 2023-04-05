SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a snowy start to April in South Dakota — and the blizzard-like weather will stick around Wednesday.

This week’s winter storm has brought a lot of fresh snow for portions of KELOLAND. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, Hot Springs reported the most snow with 30 inches. Custer isn’t far behind at 21 inches of snow.

14 inches have been reported in Pierre and Aberdeen added 11 inches to their yearly total.

Wind will increase on Wednesday — gusts up to 50mph are likely. These high winds in combination with the fresh snow will make travel impossible.

The high winds and blowing snow are causing power issues.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of powerlines galloping in the wind.

The sheriff’s office says to be careful and to report power outages. They also want to remind you that non-functioning stoplights become four-way stops.

SD road conditions

Due to strong winds, blowing snow, and low visibility. No travel is advised in areas of western and northeast South Dakota. Authorities are urging people to stay home and off the roads

At 8 a.m. CT, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that all sections of Interstate 90 have reopened.

SD 511 as of 8:15 a.m. CT

Interstate 29 remains closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. According to SDDOT, it is expected to remain closed until wind speeds decrease.

Officials say the combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow and ice-covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions in many areas of South Dakota.

Semi slid off the road near MM 113 on US 83. Photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions with snow-packed roads and low visibility.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo of a semi that slid off the road near MM 113 on US 83.

Officials urge people to stay home if they can.

Photo from the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office. Photo from the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

In Brookings County, roads remain ice covered this morning. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, numerous vehicles have been unable to move uphill or have lost control while attempting.

They remind drivers to slow down, buckle up and use their headlights.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.