SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northern South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in solving a vandalism case.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened last Wednesday at two businesses on Main Street in McLaughlin.

Authorities say the suspect used a metal pole to break windows at around 10 p.m. MT. If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.