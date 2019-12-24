Winder Wonder-Wash raising money for local families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local car wash is going all out for the holidays by adding a holiday light show to its list of services. Silverstar on East 10th Street is hosting a Winter Wonder-Wash every night through the 31st starting at 5 p.m.

“I see now, it’s playing music. It’s coming through the radio,” Richard Sprenger said.

Sprenger is getting a sneak peak at Silverstar’s Winter Wonder-Wash before he returns home for Christmas Eve with the family.

Matt Holsen: What do you think about the lights and the music?

Richard Sprenger: It’s kind of nice.

This display is being featured at the car wash every night through the end of the year.

Andrea Vetos with Silverstar says the idea came after putting on a themed car wash for Halloween.

“It was super popular. We were kind of blown away by the customer response to it and our employees loved it. We kind of had to go bigger and better for the next event,” Vetos said.

Vetos says the Halloween show raised $1,700 for Feeding South Dakota.

This Winter Wonder-Wash costs $15. It’s free for Silverstar’s unlimited customers.

“A portion of the proceeds and any free will donations will go to the Silverstar Community Foundation which is an organization we just created to be able to give back to local families and charities here in Sioux Falls,” Vetos said.

Vetos says two families in need have already been identified by a local church.

“We’d really like to give back to individual families and really make a difference that way,” Vetos said.

Giving back to the community, one light show and car wash at a time.

The light show at Silverstar was put together by a familiar face, Joseph Noe. You may remember his previous shows including Crooks Christmas and Christmas at the Western Mall. The show runs every night from 5-8 p.m.

On Christmas Eve it will run until 10 p.m.