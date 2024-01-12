SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are investigating a wind turbine collapse near the Nebraska-Colorado state line Thursday morning.

The tower near Sidney, Nebraska, twisted and folded over in half, with the generator burning on the ground and billowing black smoke.

Jean Meyer came upon the turbine just after it collapsed. She’s thankful it happened this time of year, instead of when there is wheat in the field around the tower and the fire could have burned that and spread. Meyer provided KELOLAND News with the photos below.

Photo courtesy of Jean Meyer

Photo courtesy of Jean Meyer

Photo courtesy of Jean Meyer

Photo courtesy of Jean Meyer

Photo courtesy of Jean Meyer

Photo courtesy of Jean Meyer



There were winds of 16 to 24 miles an hour and gusts up to 31 miles an hour, with a period of light freezing rain and ice fog that came before light snow at the time of the collapse.

The exact cause is still unclear at this time.

Meyer estimated the turbine is 15 to 18 years old.