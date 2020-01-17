Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  61
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tyndall City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Giving Hope Inc Lake Area Tech Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

Wind to create a challenge for snow plow drivers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Street crews in Sioux Falls are working around the clock to try to keep the roads clear.

Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says plow drivers got to work at about 4:00 Friday morning.

He says they’ll stay on the emergency routes until it stops snowing.

As of 5 p.m., the storm had dropped just over a half foot of snow in Sioux Falls.

The winter storm didn’t stop Cody Castle from braving the roads Friday morning.

Kelli Volk: So what brings you out today?
Castle: Job interviews. I think if I make it to a job interview, it’d look pretty good for me.

That’s because anyone venturing out of the streets will find out it’s not exactly a smooth ride.

“People are driving pretty slow and the roads are pretty bad,” Castle said.

Snowplows are out in force trying to keep the roads clear.

“This is a tough one,” Hansen said.

Hansen says one of the biggest challenges of this storm will be the wind, which is expected to pick up.

“So obviously that’s a huge concern because we’re plowing the streets, but then that snow could blow back in so we have to go back to those streets and actually plow those out again,” Hansen said.

If you encounter a snowplow, be sure to keep your distance.

“Don’t try to be on the side of them, next to them, whatever. Give them the space they need. If you need to get around them, get around them quick, and let them do their job,” Hansen said.

Or just consider Castle’s advice.

“Just stay home. Watch a movie. Put on some Netflix,” Castle said.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

Download for Apple
Download for Android

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

Closeline

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

uShare

uShare

Send photos to uShare@keloland.com

Weather Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests