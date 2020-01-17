Wind to create a challenge for snow plow drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Street crews in Sioux Falls are working around the clock to try to keep the roads clear.

Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says plow drivers got to work at about 4:00 Friday morning.

He says they’ll stay on the emergency routes until it stops snowing.

As of 5 p.m., the storm had dropped just over a half foot of snow in Sioux Falls.

The winter storm didn’t stop Cody Castle from braving the roads Friday morning.

Kelli Volk: So what brings you out today?

Castle: Job interviews. I think if I make it to a job interview, it’d look pretty good for me.

That’s because anyone venturing out of the streets will find out it’s not exactly a smooth ride.

“People are driving pretty slow and the roads are pretty bad,” Castle said.

Snowplows are out in force trying to keep the roads clear.

“This is a tough one,” Hansen said.

Hansen says one of the biggest challenges of this storm will be the wind, which is expected to pick up.

“So obviously that’s a huge concern because we’re plowing the streets, but then that snow could blow back in so we have to go back to those streets and actually plow those out again,” Hansen said.

If you encounter a snowplow, be sure to keep your distance.

“Don’t try to be on the side of them, next to them, whatever. Give them the space they need. If you need to get around them, get around them quick, and let them do their job,” Hansen said.

Or just consider Castle’s advice.

“Just stay home. Watch a movie. Put on some Netflix,” Castle said.

