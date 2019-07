LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Monday’s strong winds and down pouring rain played a role in a rollover crash along Interstate 29 in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck experienced severe crosswinds and started to hydroplane when he lost control and rolled. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and no one was hurt.

Deputies say the driver wanted to thank the Good Samaritans who stopped to help him get out of his vehicle.