WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected Saturday afternoon in the Watertown area. This could affect shores and structures on Lake Kampeska and Pelican Lake as the water levels are already above full. Wind gusts are expected to diminish Sunday evening. Lake Kampeska is expected to crest on Monday at 54 inches above full.

Watertown city officials state it is imperative that residents do NOT discharge any clear water into the sanitary sewer system. This includes water from sump pump discharges. If the system becomes overwhelmed it can cause sewage back up into homes.

Homeowners should ensure their sump pump discharges are flowing into their yards and are NOT connected directly to the sewer system. Residents are also encouraged to plug any floor drains in low lying areas of their dwelling. Any sewer clean out caps, located outside your house, should be water tight.

Sandbags are available at various locations.