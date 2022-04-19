PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Planting season is underway for farmers in central South Dakota, but it has come with its challenges.

Planting season has been slightly delayed for farmers throughout the central part of the state, as they work to get their small grains in the ground. These delays are due to cold soil temperatures, dry conditions, but mostly the wind.

Farmers can be seen working hard to get their spring wheat and other small grains in the field on time.

“Fieldwork we are behind quite a little, spraying, as you know everything has been cold so nothing’s growing, we’re not getting anything green,” said Cody Hostler, owner and operator of Sioux Nation in Ft. Pierre.

Right now, planting is about a week or two behind schedule and this is mostly due to the wind mixed with the dry conditions.

“As dry as we are, everyone’s afraid that you know you could spark a fire,” said Hostler. “The other concern is you can’t get the row closed when you’re planting so when you’re using a disk drill you can’t get the row closed and then it will blow right back over with the wind and then you lose all your residue.”

“That wind is something that you try to plan around and another thing is your burn down, your herbicide burn down, guys are trying to time those up so if you don’t get that done before you plant, you have a little time to get back in and spray over top but if you have ten windy days in a row you’re not going to get back in there and get that done,” said Sam Ireland, Manager of Dakota Lakes Research Farm.

Colder weather also means the soil temperature is lower than normal. This becomes a concern as farmers look to start planting corn in the next couple weeks.

“That’s what triggers your seed germination and so if you’re planting into cold soils your seeds can sit longer and your more likely to get some disease, some of those smuts and bunts,” said Ireland.

“I mean the soil temp right now is probably only 30 degrees and we need it to be 50 degrees in order for corn to germinate. So it is going to be a tough decision, but they are going to have to get going,” said Hostler.

In the meantime, farmers hope the conditions take a turn for the better.

“It all starts with the seeding so if we can’t get a good uniformed emergence then you’re going to fight that the rest of the year. So really it all starts at planting time there,” said Ireland. “Guys put a lot of time and effort and money into getting their seeding equipment ready to go and if you don’t get a good emergence you’re fighting and up hill battle.”

Some farmers are choosing to plant more forage crops and less spring wheat than normal because it is not as drought tolerant.