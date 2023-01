SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind chill in the weather forecast has closed Great Bear Ski Valley for today, Jan. 30. The park will open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for skiing and snowboarding. Tubing will open at 4 p.m.

KELOLAND meteorologists said wind chills of -15 to -30 have been very common so far today.

Great Bear asks all guests to “know before you go” this winter. Visit greatbearpark.com or give them a call at 367-4309 for the most up to date information.