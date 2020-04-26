Wind Cave National Park prepares for prescribed burn this week

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park is planning to burn 676 acres of land as early as the week of April 27. Most of the burn will be adjacent to the visitor center this spring, with 669 acres near the Elk Mountain Campground this fall.

According to a press release from National Park Services, the project area includes dense and open ponderosa pine forest with a grass understory. It says it involves structures on the park’s property and a nearby private residence.

Wind Cave National Park plans to burn the Headquarters East and South Units this

spring if weather conditions permit.

“Prescribed burns help decrease the intensities of wildfires, which allows firefighters to better protect homes and structures,” said Acting Park Superintendent David Thomson. “The primary objectives of this burn are to reduce fuel loading in the ponderosa pine forest and to decrease encroachment of young ponderosa pine onto the prairie, improving the flow of water into the cave.”

During the day of the burn, smoke from the fire may be heavy at times along Highway 385 and visible from the surrounding region. The release says the highway might be closed intermittently for safety reasons. Unless there is significant precipitation, smoke might be seen in the area for several days following the burn.

The Prairie Vista Trail behind the visitor center will be closed during fire operations and possibility for the 2 weeks following the burn. Other impacts to park operations are expected but efforts will be made to minimize visitor impacts.

Park officials say prescribed fires are carefully conducted under identified and approved prescription conditions. Factors such as humidity, fuel moisture, wind speed and direction, and short and long-range weather patterns are all considered in establishing the acceptable conditions for conducting a prescribed fire. If the prescribed set of conditions cannot be met on a specific day, the planned fire is postponed.