Wind Cave National Park planning prescribed burn

HOT SPRINGS, SD (KELO) — Wind Cave National Park, near Hot Springs in the southern Black Hill, is planning a prescribed burn of hundreds of acres this fall to reduce the threat of wildfires.

The prescribed burn, involving more than 670 acres, could take place as early as next week, depending upon weather conditions.

Park officials say smoke from the burn may be heavy at times along Highway 385, and may even prompt intermittent closures of the highway for safety reasons.

Smoke may be visible for several days following the burn.