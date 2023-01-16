WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Wind Cave National Park is giving out free tours.

Visitors, Elaine Yellow Horse and Jillian Smith, are here at Wind Cave today for a tour. It’s been several years since the two visited last and they were excited to see it again.

“The kids had school today and we did not have to work so we were going to do some archery and the forecast didn’t cooperate so we were cruising around drinking our Starbucks and we heard on NPR that there were free tours today so we decided to take advantage of that,” Smith said.

“Today we are offering free tours at 10 o’clock, one o’clock, and 3 o’clock as an opportunity to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King and encourage people to come out and the national park. National parks tell the story of our nation,” Tom Farrell, Park Spokesperson, said.

Wind Cave is actually the 7th longest cave in the world. It runs about 163 miles with areas that could still be discovered.

These folks are going on a tour through the cave and learning a little bit about its history and how it was formed.

Tours of Wind Cave run on a daily basis with the visitor center open most of the day.

“We are famous for our honeycomb formation known as box work. We have the best example of box work shown anywhere in the world so on both of these tours you are going to be able to see that,” Farrell said.

So visitors, including Yellow Horse and Smith, will be sure to come back in the future.

“We really like coming to Wind Cave and we plan on bringing our kids here next time,” Yellow Horse said.

