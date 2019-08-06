Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club hosts national rally in Hill City

Hill City, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a fun event for motorcyclist enthusiasts, that also brings out the good in people.

Today is the 25th annual Wind and Fire Motorcycle club ride here on Main Street in Hill City. This club consists of firefighters from around the world who love to ride.

“It is a brotherhood, we all have a common denominator in firefighting and of the love of riding so it’s kind of just natural that we gravitate together,” Bergstrom said.

This motorcycle club has over 5 thousand members and over 2 hundred chapters worldwide. 50 of those members are here today for the national rally.

“The big thing with the club when it started was it was kind of a brotherhood deal of course, firefighters. You have to be a firefighter and ride a Harley. The other end of it was they wanted you to do something in the way of charity,” Heflin said.

All the donations of this rally will go to the Black Hills Children’s Home. They have raised over 2 thousand dollars in previous years.

Each year this ride is during the week of the Sturgis Rally.

“That’s kind of why the club picked this as our national rally because so many guys want to come to Sturgis. We said as long as you’re coming here anyway, we’ll have our national rally here and you can kill two birds with one stone,” Heflin said.

The group hosts other rallies throughout the year, so members don’t have to travel as far.

“If you go to several of the rallies you’ll see most of the same faces so it is, it’s just friendships that get renewed every time you go to one of the big rallies and it’s just wonderful,” Bergstrom said.

Many of the chapters also raise money for camps that help children who are severely burned from fires.