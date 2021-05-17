Win part of Great Bear’s old chairlift in raffle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is offering you a chance at a piece of history.

Great Bear is raffling off 40 chairs from the old red chairlift, which ended a 40-year run in early March. The raffle tickets are $50 apiece. If your ticket is drawn, you’ll then have the opportunity to purchase a chair for $700.

“We’re very excited to finally have these chairs available. We’ve had a lot of interest over the last couple months as the original chairlift from Great Bear was taken down to make way for our new chairlift,” Alexa Giebink, Director of Communications at Great Bear, said.

Raffle tickets are available until June 14, with the drawing on the 17th. One red chair will also be available to bid on during the “Angels With A Dream Car Show & Silent Auction” on June 13 at Great Bear.