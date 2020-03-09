Willie Nelson playing in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to South Dakota this summer.
Willie Nelson & Family will play a show at the Swiftel Center on Monday, August 10th in Brookings. Tickets for the show go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
