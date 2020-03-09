Willie Nelson playing in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls man and woman are facing child abuse charges after police had to use Narcan to revive them in a gas station parking lot Friday afternoon.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, authorities responded to a gas station near Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue where Nikita Hammer, 21, and Domenik Winstead, 22, were found passed out the car.