Will Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken run for re-election in 2022?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has submitted his paperwork to create a campaign committee for the 2022 mayoral elections, however that doesn’t mean he’s formally running for re-election.

Whether or not TenHaken runs for re-election may still be up in the air, but he says there are still things he would like to get done inside the office of the Sioux Falls mayor.

“It’s very hard to move the needle with only four years. I know that sounds like a long time, but the wheels of government can move a little slow,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says although he is leaning towards running for re-election, he won’t make a formal announcement until this summer.

“You know, this world can change in a heartbeat and I’m a young dad, you know,” he said. “I got three young kids, I got a wife. This isn’t an easy thing to do with a young family. I have to make sure that I’m giving my absolute all to this position, but not at the expense of my marriage, my faith, my relationship with my kids.”

He says he feels lucky to have been given the opportunity to lead the city of Sioux Falls these last few years.

“As hard as it’s been and as disappointing as, you know, your decisions are at some times to certain people, it’s a responsibility, it’s a incredibly humbling way to give back to your community,” TenHaken said. “I love Sioux Falls. I love this city and I want to serve this city.”

So far, the only other candidate who has filed documents to run in the 2022 mayoral election is David Zokaites. He also filed papers to be on the 2018 ballot, but didn’t collect enough signatures.