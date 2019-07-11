Will road construction on I-29 near Sioux City be completed in 2019?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — When people in southeastern KELOLAND hear about a big construction project, there’s one thing that probably comes to mind.

The construction on Interstate 29 in Sioux City.

For many people, it’s hard to remember what driving the interstate was like before the construction started more than a decade ago.

But now, officials are saying the project will be done by the end of 2019.

The Project Manager says he has faith that as long as the weather continues to hold, crews will be able to stay on schedule.

That’s what officials are saying about the project but what do travelers think?

We’re sending a news crew to talk to drivers about what it would mean to have the construction finally be gone.

