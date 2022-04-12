SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether or not South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will be paid while suspended is uncertain as of this afternoon.

Ravnsborg was suspended from his official duties as South Dakota attorney general after he was impeached in the state House of Representatives.

Ravnsborg’s chief of staff Tim Bormann said “In looking at Article XVI of the South Dakota Constitution it does spell out the suspension of duties in (Section) 5, but it is silent as to the issue of compensation. I have not found the answer yet myself.”

Article XVI, Section 5 states: “No officer shall exercise the duties of his office after he shall have been impeached and before his acquittal.”

Ravnsborg is paid $121,449.51 a year, according to the open government website.

The House of Representatives decided 36-31 on Tuesday to impeach Ravnsborg in connection to the death of pedestrian Joe Boever at the west edge of Highmore. The South Dakota Constitution’s article on impeachment requires at least 36 votes to impeach.

The issue now moves to the state Senate for a trial. The trial could possibly be on June 9 and 10, according to Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown.