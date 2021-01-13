Will concerts return in 2021?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many artists rescheduled concerts from 2020 to this year in hopes we’ll be able to gather once again for live entertainment.

Excitement at the Denny Sanford Premier Center may be centered around hockey right now, but will these seats soon be filled with concert-goers once again?

“We’re hopeful that with the vaccine roll-outs and again with the routing, different cities don’t have higher restrictions than we do, that we’re still able to have those,” Mike Krewson, the general manager of the Premier Center, said.

Right now the Premier Center has a couple of concerts planned for April and May, the majority of them would start in June.

“The first two quarters, obviously a little slow, the industry has not bounced back yet, I think they’re waiting again for more vaccine roll-outs across the country. We have a lot of traffic basically June through the end of the year,” Krewson said.

Whether or not we have concerts again this year is still up in the air and the decision to postpone or cancel an event relies solely in the hands of the artists scheduled to perform.

“It all depends on the artist. 100 percent on the artist on if they’re able to be in a venue, some of them have capacity restrictions, different things like that,” Krewson said.

Even safety protocols for concerts will depend on where the state is with COVID-19 vaccinations.

“If the vaccine gets widely distributed, we could certainly see many of the restrictions that we have with face coverings and socially distanced type things and hand sanitizer and that could all go away. We don’t know. As of right now, we’re planning on face coverings, right now, through the end of March,” Krewson said.

To stay up-to-date on the Premier Center’s safety protocols and event schedule visit their website.