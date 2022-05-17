BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST, S.D. (KELO) — With the summer nearing, first responders are making sure they’re ready to respond to a wildfire.

On Friday, May 20, South Dakota’s Wildland Fire Division will conduct it’s wildland fire helicopter recertification with the South Dakota National Guard Aviation Unit.

That allows Black Hawk Helicopters to respond to fires. Flight training will take place at the Hot Springs Airport. Aerial water delivery practice will be at the east end of Sheps Canyon where helicopters will dip water buckets into Angostura Reservoir.

People are asked to stay away from these areas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.