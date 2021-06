PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The ongoing drought and recent heat hampered crews this weekend battling a wildland fire in Pennington County.

Volunteer firefighters were able to contain the fire to 25 acres, preventing it from destroying more pasture and ranching equipment.

Please use caution in our grasslands. Saturday the Scenic Volunteer Fire Dept stopped a wildland fire in 17000 block of E.Hwy44. Despite dry, hot conditions, the fire was contained to 25 acres preventing further destruction of valuable pasture + ranching equipment. @penncofire pic.twitter.com/klhkwHZONe — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) June 14, 2021

Fire officials are reminding everyone to use extra caution with these dry conditions.