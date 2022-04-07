CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Evacuations are underway in western South Dakota due to a wildland fire.

12 p.m. CT

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 16 has reopened.

9 a.m. CT

The evacuations are taking place about 5 miles west of Custer, in the area of Palomino Place. Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road is closed.

Officials are calling the wildfire the Wabash Springs Fire, and it’s estimated at 50 acres. It was first reported around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says they are now doing pre-evacuations. People who live in the following areas are asked to be on alert for changing fire conditions:

Pinto Lane

Palomino Place

Big Pine Road area

Dakota Pine Road

Stagg Road & Highway 16 area

Beaver Lake Subdivision

Thompson Trailercourt

Millpond Estates

Ridgeview Road area

If you plan to evacuate, officials say you can go to the Custer Armory.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Evacuation information:



If you plan to evacuate, officials say you can go to the gym of the old Armory which is located near North 5th Street and Montgomery Street. Officials say the Red Cross will be there for anyone who has questions or needs help.



For evacuation information, please call the Custer County Dispatch at 605-673-8176.

Photo courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Photo courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Photo courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Photo courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Photo courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Photo courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Photo courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Find the latest information on the fire from the Great Plains Fire Information site.