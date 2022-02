MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies in two counties were called to a wildland fire in Meade County overnight.

Officials say the call came in just before 3 a.m. Crews have determined the fire is burning in a shelterbelt of dead Cottonwood trees. The fire is estimated at 8 acres.

Officials say threats to structures are being mitigated. As of this time, the fire is not expected to spread or escape control lines.