BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a wildfire near Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills.
So far it’s burned about five acres, however fire fighters are worried that is near a heavily wooded area with dead trees.
The area is also in a moderate drought.
The South Dakota National Guard is sending Blackhawk Helicopters to help.
People are asked to stay away from the area.
Here’s our view from the KELOLAND LiveCam. Smoke can be seen off in the distance.
Visit the Great Plains Fire Information’s website for more information.