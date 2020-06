CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters are working to control an active wildfire at Custer State Park.

As of 3 p.m. CT, the park reports the fire is 15-20 acres in size. It is heading northwest from the park shop near Highway 16A.

Officials say no park structures or public areas are being threatened.

Two helicopters are helping in the suppression efforts and more resources have been ordered.