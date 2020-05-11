Wild Water West planning for May 30 opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls-area attraction announced its plans for the summer on Monday morning.

Wild Water West, a waterpark located just west of Sioux Falls, said it hopes to open to the public on May 30, “as long as conditions don’t change dramatically.” Wild Water West said in a news release the opening of the park will “require a combined effort between Wild Water West and our patrons to adhere to all postings, signs and social distancing policies to limit exposure.”

Wild Water West said guests who are not practicing safe guidelines, may be asked to leave. The waterpark also said operational interruptions may be unavoidable.

You can get more information about the waterpark opening on its website.