SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As pools across Sioux Falls start to close, residents are finding ways to stay cool with high temps.

With temperatures expected to reach the triple digits over the weekend, families at Wild Water West are finding their own way to beat the heat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Though the sun continues to beat down..

Families here at Wild Water West made the best of it, with the help of pools and slides.

“It’s great seeing everyone out here but the high temps do bring a lot of people which is great for us we love even seeing everybody’s faces out here,” said Raegan Hoff- lead lifeguard & supervisor.

“If the kids had their choice, we’d probably be here every day,” said Kayla Miller- mom and attendee.

Kayla Miller and her family and friends spent most the afternoon cooling off.

“The kids got gift certificate from grandma and grandpa for Christmas so we finally decided to use it,” Miller said.

For part of this group, this is a first time visit.

“Slides! I would say just swimming around and going down all the big slides, the wave pool!” said Danica, Lilly & Claire.

Hoff says they expect a full crowd over the weekend and not just because of the heat.

“We do see a little bit of a rush right before kids go back to school just because they’re trying to get in one more visit to Wild Water West,” Hoff said.

As students head back, Hoff says many of their lifeguards will be heading back as well…

“Most of our lifeguards are teenagers who are finishing up their last years in high school so as back to school starts we do notice that quite a few of our lifeguards are having to go back to school,” Hoff said.

But even so, she says they will be ready for the full weekend of attendees.