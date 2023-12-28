SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 28. Take a look at our top stories this morning with KELOLAND On The GO.

One person was hurt in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning near Castlewood.

Police in Alcester are asking for the public’s help in solving recent vandalism.

It had been a relatively mild start to winter in South Dakota, until Mother Nature brought snow and ice as Christmas gifts.

Recent snow and freezing rain have left neighborhoods dealing with ice-filled roads, driveways and sidewalks.

A Sioux Falls Realtor will be appearing on TVs all over the region. Jackie Fischer is one of a few chosen to host a show called “The American Dream – Selling South Dakota.”

It turns out, people aren’t the only ones feasting on holiday leftovers. A feathery flash mob is gobbling up menu items at a Sioux Falls fast-food restaurant.

