SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet in Sioux Falls received an important donation just in time for Thanksgiving.

Members of the East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation have been donating turkeys to The Banquet for 14 years, and this morning dropped off a record 50 birds.

“We know how important turkey is on Thanksgiving and the other holidays, and we just feel that it’s good to give back to those in need. Some people are struggling, probably more than most people know, and it just feels good to give back to those that can enjoy a nice warm Thanksgiving meal,” Ron Schauer said.

The Banquet’s Executive Director says donations like this make it easier for them to serve a holiday meal.