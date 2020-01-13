Wild Game Feed tonight in Brandon benefits local children

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Have a craving for unique wild game such as alligator or beaver? A one-night-only event Monday at 212 The Boiling Point will feature 40 special dishes made from 15 different animals. It’s all for a good cause.

“People like to talk about it. People will call all year long asking about it. When it is… What it is… When it’s going on… People kind of put 212 with the game feed. It’s kind of nice,” Owner Kyle Thill said.

The owner of 212 The Boiling Point in Brandon says Monday is the night people have been waiting for. He’s expecting hundreds to snap up this year’s rare delicacies at the 12th annual event.

“So many different dishes, different things people don’t usually get to try. This year new, we got a beaver. We haven’t tried that yet. So we’re kind of excited to see how that turns out,” Thill said.

“We got all types of things from bear meatballs, pork belly burnt ends. It’s going to be fun,” Jess Severson said.

Severson, from the Barrel House, is volunteering his time to help out.

“I know how to smoke so I get the early shift,” Severson said.

Severson says everybody needs to give back because there are kids out there missing out. All the proceeds go to the Brandon Valley Optimist Club’s mission to help fund school lunches and the backpack program. More than $17,000 was raised last year over two nights.

“You’re doing something good for the community. People need to do it because there’s a need. These kids need food. they need to eat,” Severson said.

You can reserve a seat for $50. Otherwise, admission is $10 for adults or $5 for kids at the door.

“We have over 40 dishes, 15 different animals, we have about everything you can imagine for today,” Thill said.

Appetizers begin tonight at 4 with dinner starting at 5. There will also be games and activities taking place with the college football national championship on display.