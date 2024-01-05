SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School lunch debt is an ongoing issue at districts across the country, and Sioux Falls is no exception.

The Barrel House in Sioux Falls is set to host a special meal on Monday, with a menu featuring local fried fare.

“We started this way back in the day, 15 years ago, out at 212,” The Barrel House owner Mark Fonder said. “We did dummy it down a little bit, I guess, to make it a little smaller but we still have walleye, rocky mountain oysters, and pheasant,” Fonder added.

The Barrel House is requesting a free-will donation, with 100% of the money benefiting Hungry Hearts.

“We just want to make sure that kids that can’t afford it do get fed, some of the kids it’s probably their only meal of the day,” Fonder said.

“Hungry Hearts means a lot to me. It’s something that I’m very passionate about,” Operations Manager Jesse Severson said.

Jesse Severson is Operations Manager at The Barrel House, and helps run Hungry Hearts. He says the nonprofit has raised nearly $1-million over the past six years, helping chip away at the school lunch debt in Sioux Falls.

“Whether it be circumstances at home, their parents not filling out applications, ultimately it’s not their decision, so we’re going to help them make that decision and get a hot lunch,” Severson said.

Hungry Hearts has seen no shortage of helping hands. Fonder says all the product for Monday’s meal was donated.

“We couldn’t do it alone, so we need businesses to contribute, and just people that are donating their walleye and all that, it all helps,” Fonder said.

Most importantly, the nonprofit is nowhere near done.

“Hopefully, we can keep growing it and raise more money,” Fonder said.

The fundraiser benefiting Hungry Hearts begins at 6:00 Monday night at The Barrel House in Sioux Falls. The evening will include food, games, raffles, and the FBS championship game.