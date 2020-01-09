Wife remembers husband who died in I-29 crash

A Sioux Falls wife and mother says it will take the rest of her life to recover from a tragedy last week.

It happened on a Tuesday morning when roads in the area were slippery.

30-year-old Josh Windsor was headed north on I-29 when his SUV went into the median and then crossed into the southbound lane.

A pickup hit Windsor’s vehicle.

The father of two died on the scene.

New Year’s Eve is supposed to be filled with celebration, but for Cara Jo Windsor it’s the day she received terrible news.

“I was sleeping in my bed and they were knocking on my door,” Josh’s wife Cara Jo Windsor said.

That’s how she found out her husband Josh died in a crash on his way to work.

“I just keep going over all the “what ifs.” What if I would have done this? What if I would have held him ten minutes longer that morning just to change anything? It’s driving me crazy, honestly,” Windsor said.

Cara Jo says she and her husband had finally felt financially comfortable after moving to Sioux Falls from New Jersey about a year ago.

“I feel him telling me I’m going to be okay even though I don’t feel like I’m going to be okay,” Windsor said.

Josh worked as a plumber at Rosenbauer South Dakota.

She calls him a jack of all trades and the funniest guy she’s ever met.

But his best quality of all: how much he cared for others.

“I just want the world to know how much he loved everything and every person that ever crossed paths with him,” Windsor said.

Josh’s employer created a GoFundMe page for the family.

So far it’s generated more than twice the goal.

Cara Jo called the support “unreal” and says the money will be used for things like a new vehicle and childcare.