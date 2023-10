SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Sioux Falls area next week.

On October 27th it will be at the Country Falls Apple Orchard in Harrisburg from four to eight p-m.

Then on October 28th, the Wienermobile will be at the Downtown Sioux Falls Zombie Walk.

Its final stop will be at the Great Plains Zoo on the 29th for the Zoo Boo.