Widespread storm damage across Sioux Falls

The National Weather Service now confirms three EF2 tornadoes hit Sioux Falls. One was in the area by Journey Elementary.

While there is widespread damage across the entire city, one man’s house appears to have taken a direct hit from that third tornado.

The sign says welcome to our home, but this is an unwelcomed site to anyone.

“Here’s what’s left of our living room,” Matt Ditmansons said.

Ditmanson, who has lived in this house in south central Sioux Falls for 20 years, was standing in his driveway watching the storm roll into Sioux Falls.

He says it was eerie.

“I just didn’t feel right, honestly I had a gut feeling,” Ditmanson said.

Ditmanson went back inside to watch storm coverage on television and then all of a sudden, the tornado hit.

“It literally sounded like a freight train, so I grabbed my dog and was making my way to the basement, when the house blew apart within seconds,” Ditmanson said.

His roof was gone.

“Little bit of a shock when you look up and rain is coming through what used to be your ceiling,” Ditmanson said.

Ditmanson says he never even made it to the basement, but luckily he and his two dogs escaped without any injuries.

“We’re safe, things can be replaced, neighbors are great, we’ll take one step at a time, we’ll rebuild and start over again,” Ditmanson said.

Ditmanson says he’ll be staying with family and friends until he can get his house rebuilt.