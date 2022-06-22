SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wondering if you qualify for WIC? The South Dakota Department of Health just updated its income guidelines.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program provides education and assistance with healthy eating, nutrition, and breastfeeding for eligible moms, infants, and children. The newly updated income guidelines reflect the maximum amount a family can make to qualify for WIC.

Family Size 185% of the Federal Poverty Level 1 $25,142 2 $33,874 3 $42,606 4 $51,338 5 $60,070 6 $68,802 7 $77,534 8 $86,266 9 $94,998 10 $103,730 South Dakota Department of Health

To apply for WIC, you can do so here or visit a WIC office.