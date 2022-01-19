Why there’s an increased need for mentors in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A mentor is someone who can offer you advice or support and guidance. And there’s a great need for mentors in the Sioux Falls community.

You may have heard of Sioux 52. It’s an initiative introduced nearly two years ago by city leaders.

The goal was to have 5,200 new mentors in Sioux Falls by 2026.

“That would put us at a net increase in mentors in terms of we would have more mentors than we would have mentees, that would be a great situation to be in, right now that’s totally flipped,” TenHaken said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says the pandemic has elevated the need for mentors.

“We’re seeing kids that are behind in their learning, they’ve lost things over the last year and a half with distance learning and the mental health challenges that we’re seeing are also very real, they are much greater than they were a year and a half, two years ago,” TenHaken said.

John Pohlman has only been a mentor for a couple of months, but says it’s been rewarding.

“I would encourage anyone to take it on, what I like most about mentoring, and they always say it, the mentor will get just as much out of it as the mentee, and I did within the first half hour, I was learning things about myself that I didn’t realize,” mentor John Pohlman said.

It’s something you can make a difference in someone at any age.

“There’s a whole scope of different kinds of people that you can mentor, and you just have to find the one that aligns with your experience and your skills and the people you’re most comfortable with communicating,” Pohlman said.

TenHaken says in the past year about 300 to 400 have signed up to be part of a mentoring program.