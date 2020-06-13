Why there will be no pride flag above Sioux Falls City Hall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June is Pride Month, and Sioux Falls Pride sought to have the rainbow pride flag fly above City Hall. As of right now, that’s not going to happen.

It’s not hard to find a pride flag in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday night. But this year is unique.

“2020’s seen a little bit of a shift with Pride,” Sioux Falls Pride President Quinn Kathner said. “It went from a traditional gathering of thousands of people in Sioux Falls to more of a digital presence. This year we’re doing a lot of more in-person initiatives at home, such as flying the flag, and flying the pride flag, and also chalking rainbow messages or messages of positivity.”

The organization has worked with city councilor Pat Starr.

“President Quinn had asked me that they wanted to be able to fly the pride flag above City Hall, just as a way to show the public in Sioux Falls it’s Pride Month and also pride week, and so I suggested that we could do a resolution, again just honoring the time, the people that are part of that,” Starr said.

But that spot could only have a United States, South Dakota, or Sioux Falls flag.

“I got a text from the mayor’s office, saying that that was the policy, and that’s what they were going to stick with, was the, that they would only fly the three flags potentially,” Starr said.

“We understand that it may have opened up to other organizations who want to fly their flag as well, however, the thing that we really strive to be is innovative in this community, and we see other places flying the flag in their capitols and their government buildings,” Kathner said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the mayor’s office for this story, but as of Friday night we have not heard back about the resolution.

“It would have flown on our traditional day of the festival on June 20th, which is our 20th anniversary as well, which marks 20 years of Sioux Falls Pride being a visible organization for the LGBT community here in Sioux Falls, so we couldn’t think of a better way to honor that 20-year mark,” Kathner said.

Kathner says the organization has a meeting with the city on Monday, with the organization seeking to set up a gathering one week from tomorrow, June 12.