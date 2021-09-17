Why people are wearing orange for Hunger Action Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During Hunger Action Month in September, all food banks come together across the nation to talk about hunger and how people can help their communities.

Volunteers are spending their morning at Feeding South Dakota packing bags for the organization’s BackPack Program.

“It’s really fun to do this and it’s just a few hours and you’re giving so much back to the community this way,” volunteer, Vickie Friece said.

You’ll also notice they’re all wearing orange. Friday is Hunger Action Day.

“We have fun with it, but really figure out ways where we can come together, doing volunteering, people can host food drives, but giving the day some recognition, and no better way than to wear orange,” marketing and communications director, Jennifer Stensaas said.

There’s plenty of ways to get involved this month. One way is by volunteering like this group. But that’s not all.

“You can host a food drive, that’s really easy, get your business together or your church groups and come up with a couple of different items that are on our website of things we need,” Stensaas said. “Just to help talk about the issue of hunger, we’ve got lots of different resources available on our website.”

Easy ways to spread an important message.

“I think it’s important for everyone to understand the good work that Feeding South Dakota does and how it benefits people not only here in Sioux Falls but across the state,” Friece said.

For a list of more ways to get involved this month, click here.

The organization will also be holding a job fair in Sioux Falls on September 28th from 2 to 4 p.m.