Why October is a good time to adopt from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now is a good time to adopt from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The adoption fee is just $5 minimum for a cat through the month of October.

“We have to have room for incoming cats and it’s important to find th cats home so they don’t have to stay here very long,” Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Front Office Lead Emily Adkins said.

But that’s not the only reason to adopt now– Schulte Subaru will donate $100 to the humane society for every animal adopted through the month of October.

Find out more information later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m.