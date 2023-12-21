SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One week ago tonight, hundreds of families with children at Apple Tree Children’s Centers, received news that all four locations were slated to close.

Since then, families have learned that as many as two of the locations could remain open.

In the last few days, a businessman stepped in to keep Apple Tree West open.

Now a deal is in the works for Apple Tree North. In an exclusive interview with KELOLAND News owner Randy Stewart told us he’s been honest that whoever takes over will face challenges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ll share whatever I can share. But yes, without those fundamental changes, it’s going to be same song second verse,” Stewart said.

Jeff Griffin president of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce says businesses in town are brainstorming solutions.

“I know people are exploring the model to see if it’s feasible to keep it sustainable. We’re also working with some entrepreneurs for the Startup Sioux Falls program to talk to folks about careers and exploring opening childcare or even in-home child care services,” said Griffin.

With inflation being seen across the board, finding affordable child care continues to be a challenge.

“This is the message I’m preaching to our elected officials. We need some relief for families,” said Griffin. “Child care is obviously a big problem, but putting food on the table and fill up the gas tank and everything else, they’ve got nothing left at the end of the month.”

Griffin suggests that the overall model itself may need a closer look.

“I think there’s a role for government to take care of our citizens. But if we don’t have a sustainable business model, that somebody can be successful in running the business that’s affordable for the consumer. It’s just not going to it’s not going to succeed,” said Griffin.

Jacob Newton has taken a deep dive into the financial reality that Apple Tree faces. His KELOLAND.com original is posted online right now for you to check out.