MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures rise, the city of Madison has issued an energy alert.

They’ve asked people to voluntarily limit how much energy they use until 8 p.m. Tuesday. They want to control the peak demand on the power system. However, the reason for the alert is not the same as when we saw rolling power outages in February of 2021.

Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay says the reason for the alert is financial.

“Anytime that we can get people to conserve electricity during times when the air conditioners are all running, that saves the City of Madison and the customers of Madison dollars in their pocket,” Lindsay said.

The Madison Generating Plant, which is leased by Basic Electric Cooperative, is keeping up with the demand. The plant only operates when needed.

“It’s supplemental power put out onto the grid, and so the grid is fine, it’s just that there’s a demand for additional electricity,” Lindsay said.

While the City of Madison has issued an energy alert for its customers, Chris Studer with East River Electric says there isn’t an emergency for the regional power grid, so consumers don’t need to change their energy consumption habits as of right now.

East River Electric is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which has a “conservative operations advisory” through Wednesday night.

“But that doesn’t mean that consumers in the electric cooperative system have to conserve energy. We have enough generation at this point to serve all the demands that we’re forecasting,” Studer said.

In February of 2021, the SPP issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, which lead to rolling power outages. Studer says they are far below that level right now.

“We learned a lot from that energy emergency in February of 2021, and Southwest Power Pool has made some changes in that respect, and so we’re even better prepared this summer to deal with some of these issues,” Studer said.

Madison’s mayor says the alert will last through Tuesday night. The city will monitor temperatures and peak consumption moving forward to see if another alert is needed.